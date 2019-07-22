× 5 cited in Lakewood baseball brawl accept plea deal

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Five of the adults cited in connection to a large brawl at a youth baseball game in Lakewood last month have accepted a plea deal, according to court documents.

Another three people in the case sought more time to consult with an attorney before accepting any plea deal, according to the Lakewood Municipal Court.

A total of 12 people — 11 adults and one 16-year-old — were cited in the June 15 fight.

A video of the fight released by police gained national attention.

The following five people have accepted plea deals:

30-year-old Melissa Marie Irizarry of Lakewood

29-year-old Manuel Miramon Garduno Jr. of Denver

27-year-old Martina Marie Garduno of Denver

30-year-old Anaise Ann Amaya of Lakewood

26-year-old Darren Jearld Garduno of Denver

The conditions of the plea deal will be set in court on Sept. 4.

Should anyone violate the terms of the plea deal, they would face a full sentencing: a $2,650 fine and up to 364 days in jail. However, if they successfully fulfill the conditions of the plea deal, their records will be cleared.