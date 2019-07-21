Wader swept away in Clear Creek Sunday found

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — Search and rescue teams found a wader who was swept away in Clear Creek Sunday afternoon, and when they found him, officials said they began performing CPR.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, a call came in around 5:30 p.m. that a group of people were wading in Clear Creek just east of Tunnel 1 on U.S. 6.

A man in his mid-20s waded too far out, and was swept away by the current, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officials said he was not wearing a life fest.

Teams found him near a pedestrian bridge just west of the intersection of U.S. 6 and Colo. 93.

As of 7:45 p.m., they were performing CPR, and preparing to transport the man to a hospital.

