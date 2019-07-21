Temperatures cool to the 70s Monday with chance for rain

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Don't let the sunny skies this afternoon across Metro Denver fool you. Storms will arrive later than yesterday on the Front Range tonight. The best chance for storms for Denver will be 7 p.m. to midnight this evening. Heavy rain and gusty winds will be the main threats.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with high temperatures in the upper 70s. The day will start off with mostly cloudy skies and light rain showers with a chance of storms returning in the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm up quickly the rest of the week, reaching the 90s again by Thursday. There will be isolated storm chances each afternoon.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.