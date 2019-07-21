Quinceañera venue double-books family, $2,000 deposit not returned

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — A local family turned to the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help after their venue doubled-booked them less than two weeks before their daughter’s special day.

They said they still don’t have their deposit back.

Carolyn Gonzalez has been preparing for her quinceañera for months.

“It was going to be my night. The hall I fell in love with,” Gonzalez said.

It’s the celebration of her 15th birthday, to mark the passage from childhood to young womanhood, but last week it all came crashing down.

“He said somehow the location was booked double. And I said what? What are you talking about?” Marisela Flores, Carolyn’s mother, said.

Last summer, Flores booked her daughter’s quinceañera with the Radiance Event Center in Commerce City for July 27th 2019. Flores signed a contract with Radiance and paid them a deposit of nearly two thousand dollars. The family sent out 300 handmade invitations.

“All the way from Mexico to California,” Flores said.

But just 10 days until her daughter’s big day she said the venue called to cancel.

“I felt like my stomach just dropped,” Gonzalez said.

The Problem Solvers discovered this family is not alone. Several other past clients have left reviews online, claiming their wedding day was double booked.

“It’s very irresponsible. I feel like if someone is going to run a business, they should learn how to run it,” Gonzalez said.

The Problem Solvers emailed and called the Radiance Event center on Friday – and again on Sunday. On Friday a sales rep said the owner was sick but would call to explain. He never did.

Flores said they still have their deposit money.

For Carolyn and her parents, while they said Radiance gave them a phone number to another hall, they’ve learned a hard lesson. They want others to be cautious with who you do business with.

“Do your research first. If the reviews are there, it's for a reason,” Crystal Gonzalez, Carolyn’s sister, said.

The family said if they don’t receive their refund check they plan to take legal action.