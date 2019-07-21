Woman found dead after being swept away during downpour in Lakewood

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — The body of a woman who was reported swept away in Lakewood Gulch during a torrential downpour was found Sunday morning, West Metro Fire Rescue said.

Crews were called to near West 12th Avenue and Kipling Street about 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

A rescue team searched for almost two hours, but strong storms with lightning made conditions too dangerous to continue.

Firefighters returned Sunday morning to resume the search near West 12th Avenue and Miller Street after the water receded overnight, but they encountered thick vegetation.

Officials said the area where the body was discovered was 10 feet underwater on Saturday night during the rescue operation.

Just after 10 a.m., West Metro Fire Rescue said the body was found and a recovery was underway.

The name and age of the woman were not released.

