Josh Turner, free pancakes and Military Monday at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Country music stars Josh Turner and Tanya Tucker performed at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming Sunday night, wowing thousands of fans.

Turner spoke with FOX31 ahead of his performance and discussed his favorite community in Colorado.

“Probably Eagle. Because I have a friend out there and it’s just beautiful country. It’s away from the hustle and bustle,” Turner said.

Turner and Tucker are two of the biggest acts performing at Cheyenne Frontier Days this year.

Back in 2011, Turner opened for Alan Jackson at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Turner is known for his hits, ‘Long Black Train’, ‘Your Man’ and ‘Would You Go with Me’.

Outside of the main stage area, volunteers prepared for the annual free pancake breakfast in downtown Cheyenne on Monday morning. Each year, thousands of people from around the world attend the western tradition.

The breakfast takes place at the Depot Plaza from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.