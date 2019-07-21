California couple arrested for reportedly strangling, killing newborn in hospital after birth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OXNARD, Calif. -- A California couple were arrested Friday on suspicion of strangling and killing the woman's newborn baby boy after she had just given birth to him at a hospital, officials said.

Officers responded to a call about a suspicious injury at St. John’s Medical Center just before 8 a.m. and were told an infant was in serious condition and had "suspicious injuries," the Oxnard Police Department said.

During an investigation, detectives found the child's mother, Andrea Torralba, 20, and her boyfriend, David Villa, 21, had strangled the baby boy until he was unconscious, police said.

Medical staff found the infant unresponsive and tried to treat him, but he succumbed to his injuries and died at the hospital, authorities said.

Torralba and Villa were arrested on a felony charge of assault on a child by means of force resulting in the child’s death, authorities said.

Bail for Villa was set at $5 million, according to county inmate records. No booking information was available for Torralba, but police said her bail was set at $1 million.

The case is under investigation.