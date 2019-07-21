× Another round of afternoon storms, below average temps for Sunday

DENVER — Temperatures will continue to stay on the cooler side as we end our weekend, with highs on Sunday staying in the mid-to-lower 80s. Expect a quiet morning, with clouds building by lunchtime. Showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon and evening, with some lingering overnight. Similar to Saturday, the severe weather risk is low. Expect storms today to produce very heavy rain, creating some minor flooding concerns. Small hail and frequent lightning will also be possible. A lingering shower or two may impact the early Monday morning drive, with areas of patchy fog as temps drop into the upper 50s.

Monday will be the coolest day of the week with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will once again return by the afternoon. Storms on Monday will be capable of producing frequent lightning, heavy rain and hail.

Our typical Colorado summer weather pattern will return for the rest of the upcoming work week. Temperatures will steadily climb back into the upper 80s and lower 90s through Friday. Expect a 10-20% chance of showers each and every afternoon.

