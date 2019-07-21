Police: 16-year-old shot in the leg in Commerce City Sunday afternoon

COMMERCE CITY — A 16-year-old was shot in the leg Sunday afternoon in Commerce City, but police say they have no suspects.

Around 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Commerce City police officers responded to a report of a shooting at Monaco Parks, in the 5600 block of Monaco Street, according to a news release from the Commerce City Police Department.

The 16-year-old male at the scene had been shot in the leg, and was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at (303) 287-2844.