Water rescue halted in Lakewood, 1 presumed missing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. -- A person is still presumed to be missing but West Metro Fire had to call of their search for a person, who was spotted floating down Lakewood Gulch early Saturday evening, near 12th and Kipling.

They got two separate calls from witnesses, a little after 6:30 p.m., and arrived on scene less than five minutes later.

The Swift Water Rescue team searched the gulch for almost two hours, but conditions were too dangerous to keep them out overnight.

As of Saturday night, a body had not been located.

We spoke with neighbors who tell us it’s common during the summer months for homeless people to sleep down by the gulch.

There was a a visible shopping cart under the bridge, where the person was first spotted in the water.

Austin Britton, who lives nearby, says there’s not typically a lot of water in that area.

In fact, his son had reportedly spotted a man napping next to the shopping cart earlier in the day.

When Britton and his family went back out to look at the same spot Saturday evening, he says the shopping cart was almost entirely submerged in water.

“After the rain storm, we thought we’d come We’ve never seen it this high. Right where you see the water there—that’s usually where people can walk. The kids throw rocks into the little stream, so this is extraordinary,” he told Fox31.

The storm has made it very challenging for the Swift Water Rescue team, because there are branches and a various obstacles in the water.

On Sunday, they’ll have to reassess and decide whether to come back to the same area, or go further downstream.