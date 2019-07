Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There are festivals all across Colorado this time of year but one that happened Saturday has a backdrop that might surprise you.

"It's for the whole community," said Becky Holm, with Seven Stones Chatfield Botanical Garden and Cemetery, the venue for Rox and Stones, a festival of art music and nature.

"Maybe some people might think it would be weird, but I've gotten so used to it now that it just seems normal to me," she said, noting the calmness of the area.