Tree climbing competition hopes to inspire future arborists

Arborists from across the region gathered for a competitive tree climbing competition at Crestmoor Park on Saturday.

"Rock climbing is more of a finesse," admitted Teddy Hildebrand, President of Rocky Mountain Chapter

Open ascent, speed climbing and aerial rescues were all part pf the day's competition.

But the day wasn't all fun and games, officials are hoping the day could open eyes to a career as an arborist.

"There`s a huge labor shortage in a lot of skilled trades around the nation and we`re feeling that in Denver, too," said Sara Davis with Denver Parks and Recreation Dept.

The Denver Climbing Company is giving kids a chance to see if tending trees could lead to a life among the leaves.

"I saw them rescue a dummy and pretend like it's a real person so that way when it actually happens, they know how to it," said one participant.

"This is a great way for us to showcase what arborists really look like," Davis added.