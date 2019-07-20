× Thunderstorms and cooler weather on the way this weekend

DENVER — After nine straight days above 90 degrees, temperatures will finally fall below average as we kick off our weekend.

Highs on Saturday will make it into the upper 80s with showers and thunderstorms returning. Storms look to develop over the foothills around lunchtime, moving into the Denver metro and across the I-25 corridor after 1-2 p.m. The line of storms will then move out onto the eastern plains by the mid-to-late afternoon hours. Our severe weather risk is low, but any storms that form today will be capable of producing damaging winds, large hail and frequent lightning. There is a low risk for tornadoes this afternoon.

A storm or two may linger overnight as temperatures drop into the 50s to start the day on Sunday. Storms will once again return by Sunday afternoon, with temperatures only making it into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Similar to Saturday, our severe weather risk remains low.

The cooler and wet weather pattern will linger into the start of our upcoming work week. Highs on Monday will stay in the 70s with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We’ll slowly start to warm back into the mid-to-upper 80s Tuesday through Friday with isolated showers and thunderstorms possible.

