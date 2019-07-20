Thousands line up for the Grand Parade in downtown Cheyenne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Thousands lined the streets of downtown Cheyenne Saturday morning to take in the sights and sounds of the annual Grand Parade.

The parade is a western tradition, which helps kick off weekend activities at Cheyenne Frontier Days.

Since 1897, Cheyenne Frontier Days has been the world’s largest outdoor rodeo.

Each year, folks from all over the world attend the Grand Parade.

The parade starts in front of the Wyoming State Capitol and loops around the downtown corridor.

It features plenty of horse drawn carriages, marching bands, musical performances and fascinating acts.

If you missed Saturday's show, there are additional Grand Parades scheduled for July 23, 25 and 27. For more information, click here.