Temperatures stay mild Sunday with afternoon storm chance

It was a wild weather day on the Front Range with hail, heavy rainfall, flooding, and gusty winds. Storm chances will continue into Sunday but are expected to be weaker.

Sunday's temperatures will stay mild with highs reaching the mid 80s in Denver. Clouds will build in during the afternoon with scattered storm chances. Storms are not expected to turn severe in Eastern Colorado but heavy rain and flooding will still be a big threat due to the slow moving nature of them.

Temperatures will cool even more into Monday, reaching the upper 70s. Drier weather moves in Tuesday and Wednesday with temperatures returning to the 80s and 90s for the rest of the week.

