DENVER —An adult man has been arrested in alleged connection to a Friday night homicide in the North Park Hill area.

About 10:40 p.m. Friday, the Denver Police Department said via Twitter that the investigation was taking place in the 3200 block of Dexter Street.

Early Saturday, police announced a suspect is in custody.

The victim is a woman. Her name has not yet been released.

Those with information are asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.