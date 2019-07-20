× Kittens freed from Thornton storage locker found unharmed

THORNTON, Colo. — A pair of kittens freed from a Thornton U-Haul storage locker was found, and the two appear to be unharmed.

They were found trapped in the storage locker after Mandy Swartz’s friend told her they heard their cries for help.

Adams County Animal Control was able to release the cats Tuesday night, but was unable to catch them.

Swartz said she and several neighbors were working to find them, and Saturday, she sent the FOX31 Problem Solvers a photo of the kittens, which she reported have been captured and appear to be unharmed.

Swarts has them, and the other kitten that previously escaped the storage locker, and said they will stay at her home for a few weeks before going to Angels with Paws to be adopted.