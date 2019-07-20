Caution urged after Colorado mountain lion sightings

Posted 11:06 am, July 20, 2019, by , Updated at 11:40AM, July 20, 2019

LOVELAND, Colo. — Colorado wildlife officials tell people near the Rocky Mountain foothills to keep an eye on their children and pets after a series of mountain lion sightings.

Donna Kendrick says she and a neighbor both saw a mountain lion recently in their back yards in west Loveland.

Kendrick told the Loveland Reporter-Herald on Friday the big cat saw her and “vanished like a ninja.” Kendrick called the Colorado Parks and Wildlife department, where spokesman Jason Clay says wildlife managers are aware of the sighting.

Clay says Loveland-area residents reported mountain lions twice previously this year.

People have reported mountain lions six times this year in nearby Masonville.

