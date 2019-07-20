2 women dead in Saturday crash on I-270

DENVER — Two people died in a Saturday morning crash on I-270.

The crash was reported around 2:58 a.m., according to Colorado State Patrol, on westbound I-270 between I-76 and U.S. 36.

According to Colorado State Patrol, two women died as a result of the crash, and one man was transported to the hospital with injuries.

One vehicle was involved, and the cause remains under investigation.

At 8:07 a.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation reported the road was reopened after being closed for about five hours.

I-270 WB: Road open between I-76 and US 36. Crash clear. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) July 20, 2019