× Woman convicted of murder in Edgewater shooting of 27-year-old picking up dinner

GOLDEN, Colorado.– A woman was found guilty of murder in the 2018 shooting in Edgewater that left a 27-year-old man dead.

On Thursday, a Jefferson County jury found Alicia Elena Valdez, 21, guilty of first degree murder–felony murder, in the death of Andrew Jenicek.

On April 5, 2018, Jenicek was picking up dinner when he was approached by Caleb Joseph Vigil in the parking lot at West 20th Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard in Edgewater.

Prosecutors said Vigil attempted to rob Jenicek and shot him in the chest.

Vigil got back in a vehicle owned by Valdez but was driven by Devon Drizzit Howard, who ran over Jenicek as they sped away. Jenicek was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors say the jury heard testimony that days days prior to the murder of Jenicek, the three acquired a gun and planned to use it to make money.

Howard and Vigil were tried and sentenced together.

Valdez is scheduled to be sentenced on August 23.