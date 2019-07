× Vice President Mike Pence visiting Colorado on Monday

AURORA, Colo.– Vice President Mike Pence will visit Colorado on Monday.

At this time, we’re still working to confirm the details of Pence’s trip.

Breaking: VP Pence is planning on being in Colorado next week. I’ve confirmed through source. @ComercioCO has reported he will visit the ICE facility in Aurora. I don’t have that confirmed but here is their link in Spanish. #copolitics https://t.co/poFtyMHZwi — Joe St. George (@JoeStGeorge) July 19, 2019

On Wednesday, the White House announced Ivanka Trump will visit a Lockheed Martin facility in Jefferson County on Monday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.