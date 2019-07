BOULDER, Colo.– Tube to Work day returned to Boulder Creek on Friday after being delayed a week due to high water flows.

Hundreds of tubers headed down Boulder Creek, braving the cold water with many dressed in all kinds of costumes.

It's the 12th year for the event.

The event is free, but participants signed a waiver.

Participants had to supply their own inner tubes. Helmets and closed-toed footwear were required.