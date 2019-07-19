Triple digits Friday, cooler and wet weekend ahead

DENVER — Temperatures this afternoon will once again hit the upper 90s and lower 100s across the Denver metro area with plenty of sunshine. Today’s record high in Denver is 101° set back in 2005, which will likely be safe. Expect breezy conditions and air quality concerns up and down the Front Range.

Drastic changes will move into the region this weekend, knocking temperatures back down into the 70s and 80s. Expect passing showers and thunderstorms both Saturday and Sunday afternoon. The risk for severe weather is low, but strong wind, frequent lightning and heavy rain will be possible across the Front Range and Eastern Plains.

The below average temperatures continue as we head into the upcoming work week. Highs will only make it into the upper 70s on Monday with a few afternoon showers. We'll start to dry out by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs returning to the upper 80s.

