Summit County Sheriff’s Office searching for man last seen in Breckenridge

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is trying to find a man who was last seen in Breckenridge on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, John Scott Still, 53, was last seen by an Uber driver who dropped him off in Breckenridge early Wednesday morning.

About 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Still was reported missing. Deputies responded to the Peak 7 neighborhood to look for him.

Deputies were unable to find Still after searching the area.

“Detectives are following multiple leads and the investigation is ongoing,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said in an email to FOX31 and Channel 2.

Anyone with information about Still should contact Det. Scott Wagner by calling 970-423-8913 or emailing scott.wagner@summitcountyco.gov. Information can also be provided to the Summit County Communications Center’s non-emergency line: 970-668-8600.