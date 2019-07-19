The cost of renting is literally "through the roof" in Denver. George Wheeler, Jr. shares the Pathways to Home Ownership Roadmap, so you can stop renting and start OWNING! He can help you with many programs like FHA and VA loans with no money down, as well as grant programs and down payment assistance. Call George Wheeler Realty at 303-990-4463 or go online to set up a free one-on-one consultation. And don't forget to sign up for an upcoming free Pathways to Home Ownership Seminar. The next one is on Thursday August 8th from 6:30pm to 9:30pm at the East Belleview office in DTC. Register online at GeorgeWheelerRealty.comAlertMe
Stop renting start owning
-
Buy Your Dream Home or First Home – George Wheeler Realty
-
Learn to Trade in Stock Markets Like a Pro
-
Gutter Helmet Denver – No Payments or Interest for 12 Months!
-
DACA Supreme Court case worries Colorado Dreamers; Gardner seeking congressional action
-
Never Clean Your Gutters Again – Call Gutter Helmet
-
-
Chisel that body by Summer
-
Kohl’s to begin accepting Amazon returns
-
Never Clean Your Gutters Again
-
Trade Your “I Don’t Know” Plan for “I KNOW” When It Comes to Your Financial Future
-
Family says they moved from one moldy unit into another with more mold
-
-
Lose 20 pounds in 20 days
-
Cats on Mats
-
Never Too Late to Get That Bikini Bod!