× Saturday: Grand Parade, rodeo acts and Rascal Flatts at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — It’s going to be a busy day at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming on Saturday. The world’s largest outdoor rodeo opened to the public on Friday.

Before things ramp up at Frontier Days on Saturday, thousands of folks from across the world will line the streets of downtown Cheyenne to take part in a western tradition: the Grand Parade!

The Grand Parade features marching bands, horse-drawn carriages and plenty of other fun and interesting surprises!

The parade kicks off at 9am outside the Wyoming State Capitol and loops around Cheyenne’s downtown corridor. All in all, the parade lasts about two hours.

Also on Saturday: plenty of activities at the rodeo!

Throughout the day you’ll find bull riding, saddle bronc riding, steer wrestling and bareback riding (to name a few). Rodeo times vary — click here for a detailed list, including times.

Later in the evening, Rascal Flatts and Clint Black will perform on the main stage at Frontier Park.

For more information regarding weekend events at Cheyenne Frontier Days, click here.