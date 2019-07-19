Restaurant Report Card: Multiple health code issues at failed locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured two failed locations Denver and a winner in Jefferson County.

Saigon Bowl

The west Denver restaurant failed with 11 critical health code violations in May. An inspector found the following problems:

Cooked chicken, shrimp and eggs rolls were held at the wrong temperature

A container full of meat was too warm after sitting on a counter for hours

Rodent droppings were found under shelves where food was stored

The operator had limited food safety knowledge

We stopped by the restaurant when our messages went un-answered. An employee told us the violations were all corrected.

Later, we received the following written comment:

"We have enjoyed serving the Denver community for over 20 years. Due to some changes in management, we had a lapse in communications within the restaurant which created some confusion. We have made all the corrections to any health violations.”

Saigon Bowl is at 333 S. Federal Blvd.

Hudson Hill

It’s coffee and cocktails at this Capitol Hill spot where inspectors found eight critical violations in May.

Among the violations:

No sanitizing solution buckets were available for use

Dish washing machine was not sanitizing dishes

No soap available at the hand sink

Flies found in several areas

Employees garnished drinks with their bare hands

The bar’s public relations firm sent an email that says:

“The health and safety of guests is a top priority for Hudson Hill, and all violations, however minor, were corrected immediately for a superior subsequent report. Additionally, we’ve implemented additional employee training and a rigorous self-inspection process in order to ensure violations do not occur again.”

Hudson Hill is on E. 13th Ave. in Capitol Hill.

Red Robin (location near Bowles and Wadsworth)

The “A” this week goes to the Red Robin located on West Long Drive (near Bowles and Wadsworth) in Jefferson County for two inspections without serious mistakes. Red Robin didn’t say a peep about their inspections, but this location’s employees deserve an "A."

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

