Puppies & PawBenders!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Help your pets beat the heat while helping homeless pets, too! During the month of July, for each PawBender sold, Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard will donate $1 to Dumb Friends League. As you can see, these pups, Tilley & Turtle, loves their PawBenders! If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can also call 303-751-5772.