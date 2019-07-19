Puppies & PawBenders!

Posted 2:41 pm, July 19, 2019

Help your pets beat the heat while helping homeless pets, too!  During the month of July, for each PawBender sold, Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard will donate $1 to Dumb Friends League.   As you can see, these pups, Tilley & Turtle, loves their PawBenders!  If you're interested in adopting a pet, you can also call 303-751-5772.

