Paving project on Speer Blvd. will close lanes, slow traffic

DENVER — Beginning Monday, drivers will need to find an alternate route in order to avoid extensive paving operations along Speer Boulevard.

The project, which includes milling and paving the heavily-trafficked roadway, is funded in part by the Elevate Denver Bond Program, which received $15 million to improve city streets.

Lane closures along Speer Boulevard from 29th to Colfax Avenues will take place over the course of two weeks as crews take to the streets.

Two lanes will close and two will remain open on inbound Speer – heading into downtown – on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. while milling is underway.

On the outbound stretch, which heads out of downtown, two lanes will close and two remain open on weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

When milling is complete, crews will return to the area to pave starting with the inbound stretch.

The City of Denver is releasing detailed paving updates and maps of the construction on the city website.