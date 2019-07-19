Opening day brings tons of fun at Cheyenne Frontier Days!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Opening day kicked off at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming on Friday. Despite the heat, plenty of people attended to partake in all the fun!

Among the festivities on day one: the opening of the Midway and Carnival! It will be open each day from 10:30am to midnight. The cost for a day pass is $30.

Old Frontier Town officially opened too! You’ll find plenty of shops, eateries and animals for the kiddos to play with there. It’s free to walk through, but you’ll have to purchase items from any stores, if you’re looking to shop.

Opening day celebrations also included a Wild West Show at the rodeo arena, as well as a children’s stick horse rodeo!

On Friday night, Lady Antebellum, Kelsea Ballerini and Midland will be performing at the grand stage.

