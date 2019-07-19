Missouri man fined for pointing laser at Tom Brady during game

Posted 1:16 pm, July 19, 2019, by , Updated at 01:28PM, July 19, 2019

Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Missouri man has been fined $500 for pointing a laser at New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady during the AFC championship with the Kansas City Chiefs in January.

KMBC reports Dwyan Morgan pleaded guilty Wednesday to a misdemeanor, disturbing the peace. He will pay the fine with no jail time.

Footage of the game showed a green light flashing on Brady late in the Patriots’ 37-31 overtime win on Jan. 20 at Arrowhead Stadium. Prosecutors say Brady was unaware of the laser.

Laser pointers are banned from sports events and other activities because even a short burst of the light can damage the retina.

