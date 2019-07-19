Man arrested, charged with murder in death of Longmont man

LONGMONT, Colo. — Investigators are working the case of a suspected homicide on July 18 in Longmont.

Police were called to the 2200 block of Jewel Street at 6:12 p.m. on Thursday after a woman reported that she couldn’t find her 80-year-old husband and saw blood on the carpet.

When officers arrived, they found the body of the man and also learned that the couple’s pickup truck had been stolen from their home.

Investigators eventually located the truck at a Longmont storage facility and found the suspect, 29-year-old Isaiah Ismael Rios, in a storage unit.

The SWAT team was called to the facility and placed Rios under arrest. He was charged with burglary, murder and auto theft. He was also charged in two other burglaries.

Police have not released a mugshot of the suspect and emphasize that the investigation is ongoing.