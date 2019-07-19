Lakewood Police ask for help to find paramedic missing since 2016

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– Lakewood Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who went missing since July of 2016.

In 2016, we first reported that  25-year-old Eric Pracht disappeared for a walk, and even went without his shoes and keys.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue shirt  and tan shorts.  The last place Pracht was seen was near his apartment in the area of West Utah Avenue and West Alameda Parkway.

If you have any information, please call the Lakewood Tip Line: 303-763-6800.

