Lakewood Police ask for help to find paramedic missing since 2016

LAKEWOOD, Colo.– Lakewood Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man who went missing since July of 2016.

In 2016, we first reported that 25-year-old Eric Pracht disappeared for a walk, and even went without his shoes and keys.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a blue shirt and tan shorts. The last place Pracht was seen was near his apartment in the area of West Utah Avenue and West Alameda Parkway.

MISSING: Eric Pracht has been missing since 7/23/16. Last seen wearing a blue shirt /tan shorts. Last seen leaving his apartment near W. Utah Ave. and W. Alameda Pkwy. He was barefoot and had only his keys, cellphone & wallet on him. Please share. . pic.twitter.com/1xcrFWbPVA — Lakewood Police (@LakewoodPDCO) July 19, 2019

If you have any information, please call the Lakewood Tip Line: 303-763-6800.