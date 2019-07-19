× JeffCo church camp counselor charged with sexually assaulting 11-year-old camper

GOLDEN, Colo. — A man has been charged with sexually assaulting a child at a Jefferson County camp where he was a counselor.

On Friday, the First Judicial District Attorney’s Office said Tolar Mitchell Locke, 20, has been charged with one count of sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust.

On July 11, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a report of a possible sexual assault on an 11-year-old girl at the Eagle Lake Day Camp.

Locke was advised of his charges in court Friday. He was released on a $15,000 bond and is under the supervision of pretrial services.

Locke’s next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 10.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at: 303-271-5612.