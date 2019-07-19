Heat soars to triple digits in Denver for the first time in 2019

DENVER — Temperatures climbed through the 90s steadily Friday before hitting 100 degrees at Denver International Airport (at TIME) for the first time this year.

The record high for Denver on July is 101, which was set in 2005.

The last time Denver reached triple digits was June 28, 2018, when it hit 105 degrees at Denver International Airport, tying for the hottest recorded temperature in the city’s history.

On Thursday, the temperature reached 99 degrees at Denver International Airport, tying the previous record for the date set in 1998.

Temperatures have been swinging throughout the week as Denver set a record high minimum temperature of 72 degrees on Wednesday, breaking the previous record by one degree set in 1997, the National Weather Service said.

Meteorologist Christine Rapp is forecasting a big cool down setting in this weekend and knocking temperatures back down into the 70s and 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday afternoon.

The below average temperatures continue into the upcoming work week.

Highs will only make it into the upper 70s on Monday with a few afternoon showers. We’ll start to dry out by Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs returning to the upper 80s.