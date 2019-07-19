Heat ends quickly as a cooler and stormier weekend takes over the metro areas

DENVER — After near-record heat Thursday and Friday, the weekend brings a significant change to the Denver area; temperatures will struggle to reach the middle 80s for Saturday.

Through 3 pm, Denver has remained at 99° for the high thus far today. #cowx pic.twitter.com/rU6NSVt34Y — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 19, 2019

Friday hit 99 degrees with other locations in the 100s for the second day in a row. Friday evening will remain quite warm with 90s to sunset then 80s for the remainder of the evening.

Saturday brings a change.

A cold front arrives by midday Saturday, and that front cools off most metro areas by 10 to 20 degrees for Saturday afternoon. That means the Northern Front Range will be in the upper 70s to middle 80s. Wind will be stronger as a result of the clash between the recent heat and the arrival of the colder air.

Along with the cooler weather comes the chance for widespread thunderstorms. Although the storms will primarily bring rain and a lightning threat, conditions will have to be watched for a hail threat as well.

These storms will be most active from midday through early evening.

Those in the high country enjoying the outdoors need to keep an eye to the sky and seek shelter as soon as a storm is spotted; lightning strikes will be frequent.

Outdoor plans may be impacted Sunday, too.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue Sunday, and also Monday, with highs in the 70s to lower 80s.

As conditions dry Tuesday the area will have an extended period of isolated thunderstorm chances and temperatures running from the 80s to lower 90s.

The outlook for the last week of July is cooler than average for Colorado and most of the country. The current heat gets pushed back to the west. pic.twitter.com/gb9HCcgXMQ — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 18, 2019

A return of the triple-digit heat is not expected through the end of July. This is partly due to a bit of a wetter outlook for the last week of July (not part of the monsoon which is not impacting Colorado this year).

Although history does not agree, modeling and CPC data indicate a bit of monsoonal flow in the 8 to 14 day period that may bring above-average precipitation to the Rockies. History, however, shows similar patterns remain dry. pic.twitter.com/IduAfZa0Ng — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) July 17, 2019

