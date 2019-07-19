Lookin' for some downright delicious finger food on the go? You've come to the right place. Introducing Downtown Fingers, the second food truck in the Roll It Up Sushi Truck franchise, giving Denver a whole lot in the way of crave-able eats on the streets. Get the crispiest of chicken fingers to sink your teeth into, or wrap your hands around our delectable sammies that are sure to have you comin' back for more. Really, there are no wrong choices here. Only flavorful ones. So why wait? Find Downtown Fingers in Denver, or have 'em out to cater your next event. They won't disappoint.AlertMe
Food Truck Friday with Downtown Fingers
-
Food Truck Friday with Smokin Bones BBQ
-
Food Truck Friday with Darleen’z Dillaz
-
Drivers urged to return $175K that fell out of armored truck on Atlanta interstate
-
Restaurant Report Card: Food temperature problems a serious health risk
-
Eats Food Truck Friday
-
-
Restaurant Report Card: Mixed results at popular outdoor venues in Denver area
-
Civic Center EATS: Gourmet food trucks and live music return for 2019 season
-
Food Truck Friday with the Veggie Whisperer
-
BBQ food truck faces backlash for ‘LGBTQ’ T-shirts
-
Food Truck Friday with 3 Peaks Coffee
-
-
Affidavit: Homicide suspect’s AR-15 ‘accidentally went off’ after suspects nearly ran him over
-
Food Truck Friday with the Roadrunner
-
Food Truck Friday – CupBop!