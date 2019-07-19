Food Truck Friday with Downtown Fingers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Lookin' for some downright delicious finger food on the go? You've come to the right place. Introducing Downtown Fingers, the second food truck in the Roll It Up Sushi Truck franchise, giving Denver a whole lot in the way of crave-able eats on the streets. Get the crispiest of chicken fingers to sink your teeth into, or wrap your hands around our delectable sammies that are sure to have you comin' back for more. Really, there are no wrong choices here. Only flavorful ones. So why wait? Find Downtown Fingers in Denver, or have 'em out to cater your next event. They won't disappoint.