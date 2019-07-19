Denver surveying downtown bike lanes to make sure it’s a ‘return on investment’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The city of Denver is surveying bike lanes downtown this summer to make sure people are utilizing them and that the city is seeing a "return on investment."

A spokesperson for the city said the plan is to track bike lane usage during the next three summers to study trends and changes in riding. The city wants to make sure there is a return on its bike investment -- including identifying if high-comfort bikeways are better traveled.

The city will study the data and eventually make it available to the public.

In the meantime, the city continues to build up its protected bike lane network. As part of the Elevate Denver bond that voters approved in 2017, the city will put $18 million toward 50 miles of "high-comfort bike ways." Eight bike lanes are scheduled for completion in 2020.