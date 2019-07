× Denver PD: Pedestrian killed in crash at 42nd and Pecos in Sunnyside

DENVER — The Denver Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle in the Sunnyside neighborhood.

At 10:50 p.m. Friday, DPD said via Twitter that the crash occurred at the intersection of West 42nd Avenue and North Pecos Street.

Streets are closed in the area while officers investigate.

No further details about the incident were available.