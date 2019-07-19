Colorado State Patrol catches speeding driver doing 103 mph in a 65 mph construction zone

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo– On Friday morning, the Colorado State Patrol in Colorado Springs posted a warning on Twitter about speeding in construction zones.

When you see the “Fines Doubled” in a construction zone we mean it. 103 mph in a 65 mph zone is a free coupon to come see a judge. Please slow down. The men and women working those zones have families at home counting on them. pic.twitter.com/OjzDXC2Te8 — CSP Colorado Springs (@CSP_CSprings) July 19, 2019

In the tweet, the post shares, “When you see the “Fines Doubled” in a construction zone we mean it. 103 mph in a 65 mph zone is a free coupon to come see a judge. Please slow down. The men and women working those zones have families at home counting on them.”

According to the Colorado General Assembly, penalties for speeding “25 or more mph over the reasonable and prudent speed, or over the maximum lawful speed of 75 mph in a construction zone (a fine, or jail time, or both may be imposed) (Class 1 misdemeanor traffic offense)”