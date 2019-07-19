Police: Burglar suspected of killing 80-year-old Longmont man

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONGMONT, Colo. -- An 80-year-old man was found killed in his Longmont home. Police say the suspect stole the man’s pickup and tried to hide it at a storage facility.

Those storage units became the site of a huge SWAT standoff.

Jan Bejarano runs the storage facility. She saw the suspect hiding.

"He’d put his head down and [did] all this stuff so I couldn’t tell who it was," Bejarano said.

She called police, who tore down a storage unit door to get to the barricaded man.

Bejarano later found out the man was a murder suspect.

"I didn’t hear there was death until this morning. It about killed me. My goodness, this guy had guns in the pickup. He could have turned around and shot the cops and me and everybody else," Bejarano said.

The elderly man's death hit the folks at Aunt Alice’s Kitchen especially hard, as the victim would often have coffee there.

Allison Blue knew the victim. She said she was in complete disbelief.

"It’s not a monster, it's human beings doing this," she said.

The medical examiner's office has not yet released the victim's name.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Isaiah Ismael Rios. He has been charged with burglary, auto theft and murder.

His booking photo is not being released due to the ongoing investigation.