Broncos asking fans to wear purple to training camp on Sunday for Alzheimer’s Awareness Day

Annabel Bowlen, center right, holds scissors to cut ribbon at Alzheimer's awareness event 2018

ENGLEWOOD, Colo.– The Denver Broncos Training Camp will be free and open to the public on Sunday from 9:15 a.m.-12 p.m.

The team has announced it will host Alzheimer’s Awareness Day during the training camp practice and is encouraging all fans who attend to wear purple in support.

According to a release sent out on Friday, the team will be matching all monetary donations to the Alzheimer’s Association made at training camp Sunday or online.

The donations will go toward the “Broncos Country” 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s put on by the Alzheimer’s Association, which will take place on Saturday September 14.

By the year 2020, there will be more Coloradans living with Alzheimer’s than seats in Broncos Stadium at Mile High (76,125), according to the fundraising page. Also listed is the team goal, which is set at $76, 125.

