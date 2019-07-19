Reward increased for information about 1991 killing of 10-year-old boy in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD – A 28-year-old Lakewood cold case is getting some new attention. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers just increased the reward in the murder case of Jakeob McKnight to $5,000.

July 21 is the anniversary of the horrific 1991 murder. Ten-year-old McKnight was playing with his older brother and friends in the Bear Creek Greenbelt in Lakewood. On the way home, McKnight was separated from the group and never arrived.

McKnight's body was found in the greenbelt the following day. He had been stabbed to death. His killer was never caught.

“When this happened, it completely rocked the community and the whole metro area that something this awful could happen. A lot of the law enforcement officers who were there at the time are still there, it still haunts them. It still haunts members of the community," said Sarah Johnston with Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Like many in the area, Johnston remembers the case vividly.

“I remember when this happened. I lived not far from there. I remember my parents being freaked out as everyone’s were. It happened in a park, so it frightened everyone to the core when it happened. I’m actually the same age as Jakeob would’ve been. Besides just the fear of knowing whoever did this is out there, there’s been no justice for this innocent boy, for his family, for his many friends, for people who have been bothered by this case that didn’t even know the family," she said.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers just announced that an anonymous donor added money to bring the reward fund up to $5,000.

“We are hoping that someone will come forward, hoping this reward increase will prompt someone to come forward and do the right thing. And it lets everyone know this case is still open, people still care. People put reward money on this case because they want it solved. We’re just looking for that one tip that might lead to the perpetrator in this case. This person is still out there somewhere. That person knows they did it, someone knows they did it. It’s really important for the safety and peace of mind that this person is caught. Someone murdered a 10-year-old boy in a park in Lakewood and they are not captured yet," Johnston said.

The case is still open and leads are being followed. Police have identified persons of interest and have released a sketch, but they need more information.

“You never know what might be important to investigators. It’s one of those situations -- perhaps someone saw something they didn’t realize would’ve been important at the time, maybe someone was acting a little different after this horrible incident happened. Maybe someone just knows and now is the time they want to come forward and do the right thing. It’s been 28 years with no justice for this innocent boy," Johnston said.

To be eligible for the award and to remain anonymous, tipsters must call the tip line. Callers can remain anonymous and could be eligible for an award up to $5,000. The tip line is answered 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers: 720-913-7867.