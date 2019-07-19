× 4 teens arrested in fatal shooting of 13-year-old in Englewood

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 13-year-old boy dead in Englewood on Sunday.

The Englewood Police Department said Friday that the four teens were arrested in four separate metro-area communities:

19-year-old Jesus Perez-Medrano was arrested July 16 in Centennial

A 17-year-old male was arrested July 17 in Littleton

A 17-year-old male was arrested July 17 in Englewood

A 17-year-old male was arrested July 18 in Denver

The 17-year-olds’ names were not released due to them being minors.

The specific charges the suspects face were not released.

Officers responded around 2:38 p.m. Sunday to an alley in the 3600 block of South Bannock Street, where they found the 13-year-old dead from gunshot wounds, according to EPD.

An 18-year-old man was also shot and was transported to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the neck, police said.

The victim’s name was also not released due to his age.

“The Englewood Police Department believes that all four subjects responsible for this homicide are in custody and there is no threat to the public,” EPD said in an email.