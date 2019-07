Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Race fans are gearing up for this weekend at Bandimere Speedway. The 31st annual Dodge Mile-High Nationals are happening this Friday through Saturday. World Champion Drag Racer, Leah Ritchet joined us on the show to give us a preview. All the fun kicks off this Friday at the Bandimere Speedway and runs through Sunday. The qualifying runs start at 5 pm and 8pm on Friday and Saturday. For tickets and more information head to Bandimere.com