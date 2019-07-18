Western Art Show kicks off at Cheyenne Frontier Days

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Since 1981, the Western Art Show & Sale has been a staple at Cheyenne Frontier Days in Wyoming.

The event helps kick off the world’s largest outdoor rodeo.

On Thursday, artists from across Colorado, Wyoming and other neighboring states gathered to sign catalogues featuring their work. For many of the artists, it’s a show they look forward to each year.

"Oh my god! It’s a lot of fun. This is a great show. There’s a lot of amazing artists in the show,” explained Susie Hyer, an artist from Evergreen, Colorado.

The art show is the largest fundraiser for the Cheyenne Frontier Days Old West Museum. Since 1981, it’s brought in $3 million.

The money supports art exhibits, education and collections.

