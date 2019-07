LARKSPUR, Colo. — Video on a Ring camera captured a bear trying to break into a convertible in Larkspur.

The bear can be seen in the 32-second clip walking around the vehicle and looking into the driver’s seat before walking away after not finding any snacks inside.

The video was recorded at a home near Hoosier Drive and Boreas Road in Larkspur in southern Douglas County.

The motion-sensor detector triggered the camera to record.