× U.S. 36 still sinking 2 inches per hour, over 10 feet since last week

DENVER — The Colorado Department of Transportation says U.S. 36 has sunk more than 10 feet since last week and is still sinking two inches per hour.

The collapse was caused as a result of shifting soil underneath the road. This stretch of the highway was only built five years ago.

CDOT engineers say the road caved in because of a landslide, not a sink hole or structural failure as they initially thought. The landslide is still actively sliding. Large chunks of concrete from the retaining wall continue to crack off.

Kraemer North America was selected as the contractor to handle emergency repairs of U.S. 36.

Eastbound U.S. 36 traffic has be redirected to westbound lanes near the collapse, causing delays, especially during rush hour.

Cyclists who use the bike trail on U.S. 36 are also being impacted. Part of the trail has now collapsed as well.