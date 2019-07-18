× Teenager killed in crash on Flagstaff Road in Boulder County identified

BOULDER, Colo. — The teenager killed in a vehicle crash on Flagstaff Road in Boulder County this week has been identified.

The Boulder County Coroner’s Office said 19-year-old Andrew Gohlke of Evergreen died in the crash early Tuesday morning.

An autopsy has been completed and the cause and manner of death are pending further investigation, the coroner’s office said.

The crash happened about 1:50 a.m. near 760 Flagstaff Road west of Boulder when the Colorado State Patrol said the driver of a 2004 GMC pickup went off the road.

Two 21-year-old women and a 22-year-old man were taken to a hospital with serious to minor injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the Colorado State Patrol said drugs and speed are possible factors.