× Teen girl speaks out after getting shot in head with BB gun in Arvada

ARVADA, Colo. — A local teenage girl is speaking out after she was shot in the head with a BB gun. The assault happened in broad daylight near Ralston Road and Garrison Street in Arvada last week.

“It just kept going like, ‘Pop, pop, pop, pop, pop, pop,’” said the 14-year-old girl, who wanted her identity protected.

Sprayed with BB gunfire, the teen said she was at the KFC off Ralston with friends about 4 p.m. on July 12 when two boys she didn’t recognize started to pick a fight.

FOX31: “What do you think this was about? What was the motive here?”

Teen girl: “They just said we were annoying.”

Not wanting trouble, the teen and her friends left KFC and headed for a nearby trail. But the girl said the boys followed them.

“That’s when they started saying, ‘Are we going to have to fight?’ And cussing at me and stuff,'” the girl said.

She said she turned to see one of the boys pull a gun from his waistband and start shooting.

“At the time, I thought it was an actual gun,” the girl said.

With blood running down her temple, she realized she was shot with a BB. Her dad rushed to the hospital to be by her side.

“I panicked and told her, ‘Thank God you’re alive,'” her father said.

Arvada police are actively looking for the two suspects. The first suspect is described as a white boy who was wearing a white long-sleeve shirt, red shorts and a red hat. He has blond or red hair. The other suspect is described as a black male with curly black hair. He is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing khaki joggers.

For the girl’s father, he wants parents to be more involved in their child’s life and says no one should be using a BB gun for violence.

“Honestly, I just want justice. You just want parents to be more aware before they let their kids out with their friends,” he said.

If you have information, contact Arvada police at 720-898-6900.